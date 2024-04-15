Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.