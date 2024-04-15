Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.84 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

