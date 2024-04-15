Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.