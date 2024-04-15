Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Shares of SPWR opened at $2.47 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

