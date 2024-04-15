Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $271.22 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

