Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,778 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

