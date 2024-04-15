Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 19,417 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,249,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in KLA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.84.

KLA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $680.78 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $680.01 and a 200-day moving average of $587.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

