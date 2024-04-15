Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 38,444 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

