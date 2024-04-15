Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 64,249 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 64,249 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

