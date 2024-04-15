Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 8,331 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,329,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.2 %

AMD opened at $163.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.