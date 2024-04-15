Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BE opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

