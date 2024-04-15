HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.01% from the company’s current price.

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.39 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 344.15%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 406,536 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

