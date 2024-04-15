HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ LFWD opened at $5.36 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 159.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.