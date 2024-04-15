HC Wainwright Trims Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Target Price to $7.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

