Head-To-Head Contrast: Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) versus Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Free Report) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Napco Security Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $177.41 million 8.04 $27.13 million $1.19 32.58

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plymouth Rock Technologies and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 25.08% 30.81% 25.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

