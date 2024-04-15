Head-To-Head Contrast: Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) vs. Moog (NYSE:MOG-A)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) and Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of Sidus Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -240.28% -169.77% -80.33% Moog N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moog 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sidus Space and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sidus Space currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.70%. Moog has a consensus price target of $141.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Sidus Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sidus Space is more favorable than Moog.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and Moog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $5.96 million 1.65 -$14.33 million ($47.00) -0.07 Moog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Moog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sidus Space.

Summary

Sidus Space beats Moog on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for space vehicles, launch vehicles, military vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading. This segment also offers controls for steering tactical and strategic missiles; launcher thrust vector; naval vessels including surface ships, unmanned undersea vehicles, and submarines; and weapons stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms, as well as positioning controls and components. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides components and systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; supplies electromechanical motion simulation bases for the flight simulation and training applications; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, as well as custom test systems and controls for automotive, structural, and fatigue testing. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition; and hydraulics, slip rings, rotary unions and fiber optic rotary joints, motors, and infusion and enteral pumps. Moog Inc. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

