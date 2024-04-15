Head-To-Head Review: Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) vs. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rail Vision and Norfolk Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A Norfolk Southern 1 5 12 0 2.61

Norfolk Southern has a consensus target price of $262.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Rail Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rail Vision $142,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $12.16 billion 4.98 $1.83 billion $8.02 30.64

This table compares Rail Vision and Norfolk Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rail Vision and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 15.03% 21.06% 6.65%

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Rail Vision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. It offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; railway detection system for passengers and freight trains; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. The company also provides rail vision big data services, as well as maintenance and predictive maintenance systems; and geographic information systems for mapping and updates. Rail Vision Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

