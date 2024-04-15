Head-To-Head Review: Renovaro (RENB) vs. Its Rivals

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) is one of 970 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Renovaro to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Renovaro has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovaro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro N/A -$39.68 million -3.37 Renovaro Competitors $1.64 billion $142.51 million -4.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Renovaro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Renovaro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

71.4% of Renovaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovaro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovaro Competitors 6017 17635 42122 840 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.90%. Given Renovaro’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovaro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Renovaro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro N/A -81.25% -65.29% Renovaro Competitors -2,696.68% -245.45% -28.70%

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

