IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.31.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 3.1 %

IMG opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

