Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMRX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman bought 57,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 577,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 462,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

