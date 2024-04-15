Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 333.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.08.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.