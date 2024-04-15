Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $336.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.