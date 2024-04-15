Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR opened at $91.92 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

