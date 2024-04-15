InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,524,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,316 shares of company stock worth $2,105,362. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

