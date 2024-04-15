Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,055,292.20 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.72 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Guggenheim upped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile



SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

