International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 112,023 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 622.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Epsilon Energy worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,115 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.37. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 22.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 178,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 442,579 shares of company stock worth $2,155,496. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

