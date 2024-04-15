International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $58.54 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

