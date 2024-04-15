International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.