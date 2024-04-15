International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,491 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,297.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $133.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

