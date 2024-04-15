International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8,693.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 257,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $104.89 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

