International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 113,212 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4,103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,212 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.