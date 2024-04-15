International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $6.40 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

SHE opened at $103.14 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $81.77 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

