Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inuvo

Inuvo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Inuvo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.