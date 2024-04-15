Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Invesco Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 276.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

