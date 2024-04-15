iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,544,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

