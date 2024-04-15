JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAKK. TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

