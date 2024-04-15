Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBI. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,104.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976 in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

