Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JANX. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 4.18. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
