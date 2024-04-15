Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JANX. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 4.18. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.