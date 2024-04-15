JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKS opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $51.35.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

