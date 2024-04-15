Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £611,851.08 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider David Richardson sold 599,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £611,851.08 ($774,397.01).

Just Group Stock Up 0.1 %

LON JUST opened at GBX 102.69 ($1.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.40 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32.

Just Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JUST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

