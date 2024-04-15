Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,114.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,114 ($14.10) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.87), with a volume of 34493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,106 ($14.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keller Group

Keller Group Stock Performance

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company has a market cap of £795.06 million, a PE ratio of 914.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 955.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 860.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,719.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($177,319.33). Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.