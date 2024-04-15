KeyCorp Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $150.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 91,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

