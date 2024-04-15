KeyCorp Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $640.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $515.38.

NYSE:PH opened at $550.32 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

