Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Knife River worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Knife River by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Knife River by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knife River by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $81.45 on Monday. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

View Our Latest Report on KNF

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.