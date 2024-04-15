L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of SCX opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

