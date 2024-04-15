L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
Shares of SCX opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.01.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.