L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

