Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $442.32 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.73.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

