Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.