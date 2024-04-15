Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,179 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 189.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.