Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,579 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.